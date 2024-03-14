Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $351.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $4,979,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

