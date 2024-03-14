TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.27

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.27 and traded as high as $27.19. TowneBank shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 259,415 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TowneBank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TowneBank

TowneBank Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 43,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in TowneBank by 72.6% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 230.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.