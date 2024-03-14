Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ring Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 20,009 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,440% compared to the average daily volume of 1,299 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ring Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 46,120,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,336,000 after buying an additional 3,479,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,280,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 477,515 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 301.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,744 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,311,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $337.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $99.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 29.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ring Energy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

