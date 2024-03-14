Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Cut to GBX 950 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,025 ($13.13) to GBX 950 ($12.17) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.27) to GBX 800 ($10.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 863 ($11.06).
Get Our Latest Research Report on TPK
Travis Perkins Trading Down 1.4 %
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Travis Perkins
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.