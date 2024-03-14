Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Cut to GBX 950 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,025 ($13.13) to GBX 950 ($12.17) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.27) to GBX 800 ($10.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 863 ($11.06).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TPK

Travis Perkins Trading Down 1.4 %

Travis Perkins Company Profile

LON:TPK opened at GBX 710 ($9.10) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 984 ($12.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 765.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 783.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,044.12, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49.

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.