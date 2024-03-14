Tredegar (TG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th.

Tredegar Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Tredegar has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tredegar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Tredegar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 115,654.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,655,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,628,899 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 555,747 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,116,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 413,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 695.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 142,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

