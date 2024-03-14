TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCBK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.52. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $8,000,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,834,000 after buying an additional 122,674 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,657,000 after buying an additional 120,568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 708.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 89,675 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

