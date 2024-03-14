Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Equities researchers at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMI. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Get Cummins alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $270.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $276.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 21,025.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,697 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 88.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after purchasing an additional 274,927 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.