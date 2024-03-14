Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Cut by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,367 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 60,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE TFC opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

