Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Investment analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $86.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 203.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.