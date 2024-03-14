United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Position Lessened by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.09% of United Bankshares worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UBSI opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $38.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

