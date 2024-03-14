United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,980,000 after purchasing an additional 108,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,128,000 after buying an additional 277,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after buying an additional 199,757 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after buying an additional 183,534 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNFI opened at $12.11 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $719.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

