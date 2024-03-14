Uranium Energy Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uranium Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

UEC stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 696.70 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,659,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,641,000 after buying an additional 2,204,717 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 25,304,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,952 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,943,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,222,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,226,000 after purchasing an additional 967,448 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

