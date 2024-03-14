Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Short Interest Down 28.4% in February

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the February 14th total of 270,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 170,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.56% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF alerts:

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.