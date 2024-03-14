Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of VMCA stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

