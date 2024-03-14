Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOBGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the February 14th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

