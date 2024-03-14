Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.66

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.66 and last traded at $99.58, with a volume of 215363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.04.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

