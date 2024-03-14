Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $341.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $229.14 and a 1 year high of $346.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

