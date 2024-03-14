Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 34.4% in February

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 14th total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

VIGI stock opened at $82.62 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

