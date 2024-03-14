Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 58.2% in February

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the February 14th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VTHR opened at $229.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.92 and a 12 month high of $230.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.98.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.