Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 58.2% in February

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the February 14th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $229.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.92 and a 12 month high of $230.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.98.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTHR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

