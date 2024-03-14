Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 14th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

VTC opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.73. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2556 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

