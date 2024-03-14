Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Up 169.7% in February

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 169.7% from the February 14th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Varta Stock Performance

Shares of VARGF opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. Varta has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

