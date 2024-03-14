Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the February 14th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vasta Platform

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the second quarter worth $447,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the third quarter worth $143,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth $67,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vasta Platform from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Vasta Platform Trading Down 1.4 %

VSTA opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.20 million, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

