VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Up 34,400.0% in February

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 34,400.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VAT Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $53.60 on Thursday. VAT Group has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $54.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in Valves and Global Service segments.

