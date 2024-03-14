VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Up 34,400.0% in February

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 34,400.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VAT Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $53.60 on Thursday. VAT Group has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $54.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80.

VAT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in Valves and Global Service segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.