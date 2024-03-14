Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $229.95.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $234.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $235.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.57 and a 200 day moving average of $200.74.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,283. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

