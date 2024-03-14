Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Down 78.1% in February

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the February 14th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Veolia Environnement Stock Performance
VEOEY opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
