VEON (VEON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st.

VEON Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. VEON has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $26.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the second quarter valued at $681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in VEON by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

