Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

VSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Verastem Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Verastem

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verastem has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Verastem news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $100,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $105,523 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

