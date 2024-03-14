Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Increased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,266 shares of company stock worth $790,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $236.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.89 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.53.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.