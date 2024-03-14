Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 14th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VS opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.04. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Institutional Trading of Versus Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 920,683 shares during the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Further Reading

