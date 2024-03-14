Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the February 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Versus Systems stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Versus Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Versus Systems stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 448,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.