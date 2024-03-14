Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Short Interest Update

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 14th total of 7,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 138.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Viasat Trading Down 0.7 %

Viasat stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. Viasat has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.85). Viasat had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Viasat will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

