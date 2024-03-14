Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSDA. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 78,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after buying an additional 38,951 shares during the period.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VSDA stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

