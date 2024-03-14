Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Update

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 442,400 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 241,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth about $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

