Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the February 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. Vinci has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Get Vinci alerts:

About Vinci

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.