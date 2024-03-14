Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the February 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vinci Stock Performance
Shares of Vinci stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. Vinci has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $32.79.
About Vinci
