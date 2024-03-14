Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.04. 153,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 904,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRDN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 342,749 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,082,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,336,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,000,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,361,000 after acquiring an additional 552,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 516,557 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

