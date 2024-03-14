VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Update

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the February 14th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VirTra by 46.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in VirTra by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VirTra by 7.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTSI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of VirTra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of VirTra in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $9.07 on Thursday. VirTra has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $100.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

