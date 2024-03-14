Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.19

Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.19 and traded as high as $23.53. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 16,347 shares trading hands.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.82%.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
