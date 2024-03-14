Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.19

Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.19 and traded as high as $23.53. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 16,347 shares trading hands.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

