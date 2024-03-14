VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 669 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 157.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

SRLN opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

