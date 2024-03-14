VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 229 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $263.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.78. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

