VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 802.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,911,000 after buying an additional 317,297 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Edison International by 266.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,725,000 after buying an additional 3,132,877 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Edison International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $69.65 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.19.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.