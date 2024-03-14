VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.7% during the third quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 262,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 127,709 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 53,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 224,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

