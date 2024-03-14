VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys 136 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.6 %

Autodesk stock opened at $258.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.74.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,750,444. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

