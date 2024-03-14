VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,954 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1,142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 140.8% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

