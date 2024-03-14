VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 51,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,897,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $972,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $151.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $153.50.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

