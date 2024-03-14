VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 221.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.5 %

Accenture stock opened at $378.72 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $237.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.98 and its 200 day moving average is $338.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

