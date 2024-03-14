VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $116,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,464.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price (up previously from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.79.

NYSE DPZ opened at $452.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.67. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $476.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

