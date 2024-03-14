VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 118.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4,321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 133,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV opened at $223.49 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $223.88. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.57.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

