VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $55,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 18,555 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $60.56 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

