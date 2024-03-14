VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX stock opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.