VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $78.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. Masco’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Citigroup began coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

